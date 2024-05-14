Dead by Daylight Is Getting a Castlevania DLC

Dead by Daylight creator Behaviour Interactive is crossing another massive IP off its list of collabs later this year with Castlevania confirmed for an upcoming Chapter. Behaviour only offered a slight tease of what's to come in that DLC through a preview that essentially just confirmed that it was happening at all, but given how the Castlevania series is full of different vampire hunters and iconic characters like Dracula himself, it's not difficult to imagine where Behaviour might take things in this new Chapter that's scheduled to release later this year with more info coming in August.

Given that the Castlevania teaser was really just a promise of things to come, we don't yet know what it'll look like in terms of a Killer, new Survivors, or a new map. Those three things all together are the most that anyone can expect from a new Chapter, though some Chapters sometimes just include a Killer or a Survivor instead of the whole package. Given that this is such a prominent, licensed IP, however, it'll hopefully include all three.

As far as Killers go, the most obvious answer is Dracula given that he's the big bad in most of the Castlevania adventures be they games, animations, or otherwise. It's far too early to tell what power(s) or perks Dracula might have, but flight or some kind of thrall-like ability similar to what Nemesis can do with zombies seems like some obvious picks for Dracula's abilities. Perks are a whole different story, however, and are nearly impossible to anticipate given that those have to be much more in tune with Dead by Daylight mechanics. There aren't really any vampiric characters in Dead by Daylight, so filling that gap is already a big deal even without that guest character being Dracula himself.

On the Survivors side, if we do end up getting Survivors as well, the Belmont clan seems like the soundest fit for Dead by Daylight. While Survivor perks are almost exclusively centered around support or defense, perks for a Belmont character have the potential to offer a bit more excitement than the traditional options given the vampire hunter profession they all take up.

The same Dead by Daylight anniversary stream where this Castlevania DLC was announced also brought more news about the Dungeons & Dragons crossover that's coming much sooner. This Dungeons & Dragons crossover will add Vecna to the game as well as some Bard characters for the Survivors to play as, plus a new Forgotten Ruins map.