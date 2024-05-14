Call of Duty: MW3 Gets One of its Final Updates for Season 3, Patch Notes Revealed

Season 4 of MW3 is right around the corner.

By Logan Moore

With Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III nearly over, Activision has released a new update today that makes a fair number of changes. At this point in time, Season 4 of MW3 and Warzone is only about two weeks away and is planned to go live on May 29. As a result, more information on what Season 4 will entail should be coming about soon enough, but ahead of that time, Activision is improving MW3 in its current form right now. 

Downloadable across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the latest patch for Call of Duty: MW3 is aimed entirely at multiplayer. As expected, a number of bugs tied to UI, progression, and various maps and modes have all been resolved with this patch. Most notably, though, balance changes have been made to a handful of different weapons and perks, which should shift the game's meta just a bit. 

To get a full look at everything that has been overhauled in Call of Duty: MW3 with this update, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below. 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III May 14 Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

  • Equipment Skins can now be previewed in the Store.

  • Bug Fixes

    • Tracked Challenges widget now accurately reflects progress toward Weapon Prestige Camos.

    • Locked Calling Cards earned via the current Season's Battle Pass are now displayed in the Customization menu.

    • Locked/Unlocked filter for Calling Cards in the Customization menu now functions as expected.

    • Restored functionality of the Select / Deselect All button in the Quick Play menu.

    • EMP HUD effects no longer persist upon Wheelson-HS destruction via Stormender.

GAMEPLAY

  • Resolved an issue causing Akimbo Weapons to be given less reserve ammo than intended following a map infiltration sequence.

PROGRESSION

  • Weapon Prestige Camos can now be unlocked for MWII Weapons.

MAPS

  • Derail

    • Added collision to prevent an exploit that allowed players to get in the blue train car near the Crossing area.

MODES

  • Arcade

    • EOD Padding no longer reduces incoming explosive damage by power Weapons.

  • Infected

    • Blank Perk icons are no longer shown on the HUD upon spawning as a survivor.

  • One in the Chamber

    • Weapon Match Stats section of the After-Action Report is no longer empty upon completing a match.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

Light Machine Guns

  • DG-58 LSW

    • Decreased neck, torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

Marksman Rifles

  • Lockwood Mk2

    • JAK Wardens Conversion Kit

      • Resolved an issue causing incompatible Attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.

Handguns

  • COR-45

    • Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.

Attachments

  • Adjusted Pros and Cons for multiple Optic Attachments to reflect their true statistics.

    • Corio Enforcer Optic

    • Dragon's Eye Optic

    • KR Marauder 9 Riser

PERKS

  • High-Gain Antenna (Gear)

    • Addressed an issue causing Equipment detected by allies with Signal Jammer not to appear indicated on the compass.

EQUIPMENT

  • Scatter Mine (Tactical)

    • In Hardcore mode, players equipped with EOD Padding are no longer immune to stun effects.

FIELD UPGRADES

  • Enhanced Vision Goggles

    • Player is no longer forced to unequip upon a dead battery, instead, vision is blurred until the goggles are manually removed.

