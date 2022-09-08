New Battlefield Campaign in the Works from Halo Co-Creator

Electronic Arts officially announced this week a new Battlefield studio that's gotten to work on a "narrative campaign" set in the series' universe. This new studio is called Ridgeline Games, EA said, and it's led by Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of Halo and the original designer of the iconic Master Chief. EA offered only brief words on this new campaign experience set in the Battlefield universe and did not specify how the campaign would be incorporated into the broader series.

This isn't the first time that we've heard about this studio, but it is the first time that we've heard a name for it as well as information on any specifics regarding what the studio would be working on beyond something related to Battlefield. It was announced late last year that Lehto would be working in a Seattle-based studio under EA. Lehto shared some additional comments in a press release accompanying this announcement to better indicate what type of content the studio is working on now.

"It is a great honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with DICE and Ripple Effect and lead the charge on expanding the narrative, storytelling and character development opportunities in the Battlefield series," Lehto said.

Lehto is currently the game director and head of Ridgeline Games following the shutdown of his previous studio called V1 Interactive. The studio put out only one game, Disintegration, a game which failed to gain a meaningful following to populate its online environment. The game was released in June 2020 and had its multiplayer servers shut down by November of the same year. In March 2021, V1 Interactive announced that it was shutting down.

Battlefield 2042, while far from being shut down, has not faired exceptionally well either since its release. It's second season only just recently got underway even though the game released in November 2021, and overall, it's gotten largely mixed reviews that often skew towards the negative side of things. It's also worth recalling during these talks of a new "narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe" that EA chose not to put a campaign in Battlefield 2042 at all.