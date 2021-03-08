Disintegration Developer V1 Interactive Announces Closure

✖

V1 Interactive, the studio behind last year's release of Disintegration, announced that it will cease to operate as of today. The developer made the difficult decision after Disintegration itself failed to catch on in a major way upon its release last summer.

The news was shared by V1 Interactive on the company's official Twitter page where it thanked fans for their support over the past few years. "We are sad to inform you that V1 Interactive is officially closing," the message on social media said. "We want to thank all the talented people at V1, both past and present, who helped make the last 5 years wonderful. And a heartfelt thanks to the amazing community that supported us."

As a whole, V1 Interactive back in 2012 by Marcus Lehto, who previously worked for over a decade on the Halo franchise at Bungie. When Bungie opted to move on from its work on Halo, Lehto left not long after and ended up assembling V1 Interactive with the intention of making smaller, high-quality titles. Lehto said on social media today following the closure announcement that the studio has been very clear with its team members for quite some time that things were moving in this direction. "We’ve been transparent with them about the state of things for months and are making this decision now so they still have ample time to search for new jobs while being supported by our studio," he said on Twitter.

While this news is quite sad to see, it's not necessarily shocking. Disintegration launched last year in June, and although it didn't do too poorly from a critical standpoint, the game failed to ever gain a massive audience. By September, V1 Interactive announced that it would already be shutting down the title's multiplayer component, which was quite a major aspect of Disintegration. In November, the removal of multiplayer had become official, leaving the game with only its campaign to play through.

All in all, it's a bummer to see things go down in this manner for V1 Interactive. Our best goes out to those affected by this closure at the studio.