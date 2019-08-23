Battlefield V Cancels Upcoming 5v5 Mode

Battlefield V had a 5v5 mode in the works, but that mode has now been cancelled, according to EA DICE. This small-team mode was planned to be a new type of competitive mode for players to compete in. Battlefield V’s senior producer Ryan McArthur shared an update on the status of the game’s competitive environment and said cancelling the mode was a “tough decision” which will make way for other content and fixes.

Tucked away into the latest Letters from the Front update from the studio, McArthur broke down the current state of Battlefield V and its in-the-works features before confirming the cancellation of the mode. The producer said the team stepped back from the 5v5 mode plans after working on other content.

“The added focus on improving the quality of the experience and adding more of the content you want has led us to step back from our original plans to offer a competitive 5v5 mode,” McArthur said. “Not creating this mode was a tough decision, but vital for us to more quickly reach our bug-crushing and content goals.”

Get the latest information about competitive gaming, new maps, factions, and more from #Battlefield Senior Producer Ryan McArthurhttps://t.co/DXL5hJYIgF — Battlefield V (@Battlefield) August 22, 2019

It’s not a reassuring sign for the competitive scene of Battlefield V, a game which has already had its fair share of setbacks involving content and roadmaps, but DICE says the focus on the competitive environment hasn’t gone anywhere. New plans include working with existing communities in the competitive scene by building features and supporting those groups.

“However, we will still pursue building a competitive gaming experience in Battlefield,” the post continued. “We know that there’s already an existing competitive scene in our community, and we’re helping build features to support these communities. We want to work more closely with our players to help improve the tools that they have available to shape their play experience. This way, we can better support the places where competitive Battlefield V play already exists.”

Other topics addressed in the post include the status of the game’s next updates as well as new maps. DICE also recommitted to being more transparent with the community through regular communication. Part of those efforts will take the form of these Letters from the Front posts which will now be shared every month.