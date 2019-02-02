‘Beat Saber’ Delays PlayStation VR Expert+ Update

Beat Saber’s Expert+ update was supposed to be coming to the PlayStation VR system soon but has now been delayed due to issues with the leaderboards, Beat Games said.

As its name suggests, Expert+ is the pinnacle of Beat Saber difficulty where the notes fly quickly towards players in the virtual reality experience and players must move fast to chop them all in time. It’s a difficulty level that those on the PC platform have had access to from the beginning and is planned for the PSVR system next week, but it’s been delayed to an unannounced release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beat Saber developer Beat Games confirmed on Twitter that the PSVR update wouldn’t be out at the planned time and attributed the delay to a problem it encountered with the leaderboards.

Unfortunately, we encountered a serious issue with leaderboards not showing for Expert+ on PS VR. Due to that we need to postpone the release of the new update to next week, until it’s solved on the server’s side. We’re very sorry, but don’t be afraid, it’s coming eventually! — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) February 1, 2019

The delay of the update followed a preview several days ago from the Beat Saber Twitter account where it showed off the Expert+ mode in action after bringing in a player to test it out.

Beat Saber legend @ruirize stopped by at our office to test Expert+ for PS VR. It works great and we will be releasing it probably this week! pic.twitter.com/PYfzQDUuK5 — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) January 29, 2019

Out for several months now on the PSVR, many Beat Sabers have likely already mastered the songs available on the hardest difficulty, so Expert+ will be a welcome feature when it’s added to give them an extra challenge. There are also more songs planned for the PSVR version as part of a DLC release that Beat Games said it’s working on. Beat Games said that future DLC releases will come quicker after the first one is done to set the foundation for the rest, but the first update has been delayed slightly as well due to unforeseen issues that pushed back the release date.

Beat Saber is now available for the PSVR and PC platforms.