Here's How To Get a PS5 During Best Buy's Black Friday In July Sale
Amazon's Prime Day has grown into one of the biggest shopping events of the year, so it's no surprise that other retailers are trying to get in on the action with their own events. Best Buy is no exception with their Black Friday in July sale, and it will offer Totaltech members the chance to really flex their benefits – including a golden opportunity to score a PlayStation 5 console today, July 12th.
Amazon's Prime Day event for 2022 kicks off today and runs through the 13th. Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale officially began on July 11th, running through the 13th. However, Best Buy Totaltech members (signup) were able to shop the deals starting on July 10th, and continue shopping featured deals through July 17. Totaltech members will also be invited to an exclusive PS5 restock opportunity that will take place at 9am PT, 12pm ET today, July 12th, and there's a good chance that this restock will be bigger than most. You can keep tabs on Best Buy's PlayStation 5 stock here. Xbox Series X stock can be found here.
If you would like to take advantage of these perks, you can sign up for a Best Totaltech membership right here. It runs $199.99 annually, and offers additional benefits like free Geek Squad tech support, free 2-day delivery and standard installation, up to 24 months of product protection and more. As for what to expect from the Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy has offered a preview of some of the deals that will be up for grabs:
- Save up to $300 on select laptops
- Save up to $200 on select MacBook models
- Save on the latest Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- TVs as low as $79.99
- Save up to 50% on select small kitchen appliances
- Save up to $350 on select gaming desktops
- Save $170 on select KitchenAid stand mixers
- Save $50 on select models of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
- $599.99 for Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum (Save $100)
- $799.99 for Sony 48" Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K Smart TV (Save $500)
- $249.99 for TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV (Save $150)
- $429.99 for Pit Boss Navigator 550 Wood Pellet Grill with Grill Cover (Save $220)
- $179.99 for Apple AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case) (Save $40)
- $124.99 for Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones (Save $125)
- $179.99 for Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Save $170)
- $799.99 for NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle (Save $500)