Amazon Offers a Free Year of Grubhub Plus to Prime Members

If you're an Amazon Prime member there's a free year of Grubhub+ just waiting for you to take advantage of. What's more, if you have a Disney+ subscription, you can get 6 months of Uber One plus $25 off your first Uber Eats order. If you have both, well, you'll be eating good well into 2023.

Amazon Prime members can take advantage of the Grubhub+ deal right here and get unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders $12+ (before tax, tip, and other applicable fees). You'll also get Grubhub+ perks like free food, order discounts, and donation matching through their Donate the Change program. Amazon notes that members can use the Grubhub+ perk in hundreds of thousands of restaurants in more than 4,000 cities across the country. You can even take advantage of the offer if you are a current Grubhub+ member.

The deal comes as a warmup to their Prime Day 2022 event, which takes place on on July 12-13, so stay tuned for a lot more special offers for Prime members. Note that the Grubhub+ membership will automatically renew at $9.99/month after the 12 month free period until you cancel.

In addition to the Grubhub+ offer, Amazon is also offering Prime members 48-hour advance access to a new 60-second exclusive sneak peek a their upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which debuts on Prime Video starting on September 2nd. You can watch the teaser here while you contemplate where to place your first Grubhub+ order.

As for the Uber One offer, Disney+ subscribers can claim it here and get unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible Uber Eats orders, 5-10% off eligible Uber rides and Uber Eats orders including pickup orders, top rated drivers on Uber rides, and member-only perks and promotions. Just keep in mind that the offer is only open to Disney+ subscribers that are new Uber One members. Additionally, the promotion ends on August 17, 2022 and you must redeem code by September 17, 2022.