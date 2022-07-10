New PS5 Restock Announced for Best Buy

A new restock of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has been announced to take place later this week at Best Buy. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Best Buy is an electronics retailer that has had some of the most frequent restocks of the console. And while the PS5 still isn't something that you'll find on store shelves, Best Buy is announcing days in advance when you'll next be able to attempt to purchase the platform online.

Taking place on Tuesday, July 12th, Best Buy will be pushing live it's latest restock of the PS5 online. The sale is set to begin at roughly 12:00 pm EDT/9:00 am PDT and is part of the storefront's "Black Friday in July" promotion. As such, there's a chance that this sale could have more PS5 consoles available than normal since Best Buy is trying to push this promotion with customers. That being said, the storefront has still stressed that the PS5 will only be available "in limited quantities."

Best Buy Totaltech members will have an opportunity to buy a PS5 on Tuesday around 9 AM PT



Totaltech membership: https://t.co/fB5rnOPD3A #ad pic.twitter.com/A1TCpe0Cwm — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 10, 2022

The big caveat with this new sale of the PS5 at Best Buy is that it will only be open to Totaltech Members. In case you're not familiar with this, it's essentially a membership that Best Buy looks to sell to customers that comes with certain perks. This time around, one of the perks of Totaltech is that those who are part of the membership will be able to buy a PS5.

While Totaltech itself costs a hefty amount of money, it's worth noting that PS5 sales that have been locked behind these "paywalls" have gone much better than those open to the general public. So if you're really still trying to buy the PS5 for yourself and you like some of the other benefits that Totaltech offers, it could be worth looking into before this restock kicks off.

Are you still in the process of hunting down the PS5 for yourself? And if so, are you going to look to take part in this new PS5 restock at Best Buy, or will you instead wait for a future purchasing opportunity? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.