Best Buy Releases New Buy 2 Get 1 Free Nintendo Switch Games Sale
Best Buy is hosting a buy 2 get 1 free sale for Nintendo Switch gams, but there's a fairly major catch. The deal is locked behind a My Best Buy Plus/Total subscription, which runs at $50. If you're already a member of this, you're essentially about to save $60 to $70 on a free Nintendo Switch game. If you're not already a member, you can sign up and still save $10 to $20, depending on the games you pick. In other words, everyone can get on the deal and save money, but only some are set to save a massive amount of cash with the sale.
As for the sale itself -- which can be found here -- it features not only the latest Nintendo Switch releases, but pre-orders for upcoming Switch games. In other words, there's everything between Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Pokemon to Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Pikmin 4.
Below, you can check out some of the highlights of the above-linked sale, which includes not only a trailer for said game, but an official product description for each game as well:
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Description: "The next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games is headed to Nintendo Switch! When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock-pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example-transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course."
Pikmin 4
Description: "Guide pintsized creatures in a grand mission on a strange planet! Meet Pikmin, small, plantlike creatures you can grow, pluck, command, and overpower your enemies with! These curious helpers come in different types-fire is no sweat for Red Pikmin and the brand-new Ice Pikmin can freeze enemies and the environment. Use your Pikmin's miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore this mysterious planet."
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Description: "Lead a cast of colorful characters in fun, turn-based battles with two classic campaigns from the beloved Advance Wars series-fully remade from the ground up!"
Sonic Superstars
Description: "Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!"
Tunic
Description: "Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets."