Best Buy Releases New Buy 2 Get 1 Free Nintendo Switch Games Sale

Best Buy is hosting a buy 2 get 1 free sale for Nintendo Switch gams, but there's a fairly major catch. The deal is locked behind a My Best Buy Plus/Total subscription, which runs at $50. If you're already a member of this, you're essentially about to save $60 to $70 on a free Nintendo Switch game. If you're not already a member, you can sign up and still save $10 to $20, depending on the games you pick. In other words, everyone can get on the deal and save money, but only some are set to save a massive amount of cash with the sale.

As for the sale itself -- which can be found here -- it features not only the latest Nintendo Switch releases, but pre-orders for upcoming Switch games. In other words, there's everything between Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Pokemon to Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Pikmin 4.

Below, you can check out some of the highlights of the above-linked sale, which includes not only a trailer for said game, but an official product description for each game as well: