Best Buy Releases New Buy 2 Get 1 Free Nintendo Switch Games Sale

By Tyler Fischer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy is hosting a buy 2 get 1 free sale for Nintendo Switch gams, but there's a fairly major catch. The deal is locked behind a My Best Buy Plus/Total subscription, which runs at $50. If you're already a member of this, you're essentially about to save $60 to $70 on a free Nintendo Switch game. If you're not already a member, you can sign up and still save $10 to $20, depending on the games you pick. In other words, everyone can get on the deal and save money, but only some are set to save a massive amount of cash with the sale. 

As for the sale itself -- which can be found here -- it features not only the latest Nintendo Switch releases, but pre-orders for upcoming Switch games. In other words, there's everything between Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Pokemon to Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Pikmin 4.

Below, you can check out some of the highlights of the above-linked sale, which includes not only a trailer for said game, but an official product description for each game as well:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Description: "The next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games is headed to Nintendo Switch! When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock-pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example-transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways. Excitement and different surprises await in each course."

prevnext

Pikmin 4

Description: "Guide pintsized creatures in a grand mission on a strange planet! Meet Pikmin, small, plantlike creatures you can grow, pluck, command, and overpower your enemies with! These curious helpers come in different types-fire is no sweat for Red Pikmin and the brand-new Ice Pikmin can freeze enemies and the environment. Use your Pikmin's miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore this mysterious planet."

prevnext

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Description: "Lead a cast of colorful characters in fun, turn-based battles with two classic campaigns from the beloved Advance Wars series-fully remade from the ground up!"

prevnext

Sonic Superstars

Description: "Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!"

prevnext

Tunic

Description: "Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets."

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of