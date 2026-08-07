Final Fantasy VII Revelation Could Be Square Enix’s Avengers: Endgame — But Can It Stick The Landing?

Final Fantasy VII has been building immensely in recent years, with the remake trilogy of games (as well as their connecting spin-offs) all building out the story in some unexpected but exciting ways. The introduction of different timelines and fates has even opened the door for spin-offs that had otherwise been rendered non-canon to have potential connections through the actions of the Whispers and the gates between worlds. With Final Fantasy VII Revelation promising to close the book on the trilogy, it may also serve as something of a closing statement on FFVII as a whole.

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Given the sheer scale and scope of Final Fantasy VII as a sub-series, there’s potential here for a lot of elements to come back into play. According to the trilogy’s game director, that was very much by design. In fact, it sounds like Final Fantasy VII Revelation is set to encompass all the spin-offs and find ways to factor them into the story. It’s a risky move, but if it works, it could become the franchise’s own Avengers: Endgame moment.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation Is Connecting Every FFVII Release

Final Fantasy VII Revelation seems to be serving as the ultimate FFVII crossover, bringing in elements from every tie-in, spin-off, and sequel story the beloved game has ever received. As reported by IGN, Final Fantasy VII Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi was speaking with Ashif’s Release Notes at Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival Berlin 2026 when he teased that the development team had always been considering how the game could be connecting to other spin-offs connected to FFVII, such as tie-in games like Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII and spin-off films like Advent Children.

Hamaguchi explained that they “don’t want to sit here and say it connects to this, it connects to that. But obviously, there are a lot of other titles within the VII universe. So, we’re talking about Advent Children, we’re talking about Dirge of Cerberus, Crisis Core. And we want to bring all of those in and make sure we’re not leaving those out. And then on top of that, once we have all of those in place, we’re looking towards the ending. And then the question is, what kind of ending are we going to head for in Revelation that still has those ties?”

This is an interesting sentiment for the developer to reveal, especially given how the remake trilogy has been preoccupied with exploring the fallout of the story changing and the timeline playing out differently. These changes could all come together into a singular new conclusion or lay the groundwork for different futures, wherein every FFVII tie-in has a connection to the final plot. It could even be a way to give the game a larger crossover moment where the heroes of various possible paths come together to save the day. It’s an ambitious move by Square Enix, especially when considering just how sprawling the larger FFVII sub-series has become for the franchise.

FFVII Revelation’s Big Swing Could Be One For The History Books

Final Fantasy VII‘s remake trilogy has been an exciting expansion of the original game, carrying on the legacy of the earlier games while still finding ways to experiment with character roles and questions about fate. The universal shifts and overt tweaks to the timeline have opened the door to entire other timelines and realities. In each of these crossover moments, the games have found ways to connect the overarching series and experiment with expectations, all while leaving the door open for deceased characters to return in some capacity or to change the trajectory of their fates. Finding a way to bring in all these different versions of the characters for a unified final fight would be a genuinely epic climax of the story, especially if they were doing so in the name of changing all their fates for the better.

If it works, it could feel like the culmination of the entire sub-series, giving fans of every corner of the franchise their due. It’s also an inherently tricky swing. This move could easily feel like a step too far if it becomes too complex. It could even feel like homework if it’s not able to find a succinct way of connecting everything and everyone into a collective whole. This could derail the momentum of the remake trilogy and make it all feel like a mess instead of an epic. It’s the sort of conundrum that other franchises have been attempting similar crossover concepts in recent years.

It’s the kind of ambitious swing to be worried about with some teams, but the crew behind the FFVII remake trilogy have so far done a great job updating the original classic while pushing it forward in unexpected ways. It’s been able to thread the needle with alternate timelines, playing with expectations and lore in ways that still manage to keep the focus on the characters. The idea of bridging the gap between all the FFVII spin-offs and characters into a collective story could also allow it to feel like a genuine finale in the way that something like Avengers: Endgame felt conclusive in key ways. It’s an ambitious swing from Square Enix but one that, given their recent accomplishments with the franchise, feels like one that could really connect.