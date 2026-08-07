GTA 6’s Release Is Creating a Major Problem That’s Going to Stress Gamers Out

Even though we’re still over two months out from launch, Grand Theft Auto 6 is already gearing up to be the biggest video game launch in recent memory. Even with backlash against the lack of a physical disc release, GTA 6 pre-orders are off to a historically strong start. After such a long wait, GTA fans are eager to finally return to the franchise with a brand-new installment. But even those of us who aren’t lining up to play GTA 6 at launch are likely going to feel the game’s impact in a big way, starting next month. Because no one wants to launch their game anywhere near GTA 6, September is shaping up to be absolute chaos for gamers.

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Rockstar Games is confident that GTA 6 will stick the landing for its November 19th release date. And other game developers are taking note. At the moment, no other major games are set to arrive in November. Instead, everyone is cramming their release dates into September, with quite a few trickling over to October. The rush to avoid November, aka GTA month, has created a new problem for gamers. There are just too many games coming out in September and early November, and we aren’t going to be able to keep up.

September 2026 Is Packed With More New Games Than Anyone Can Play (Or Afford)

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I think I speak for many gamers when I say that my backlog forever outpaces the amount of time I have to play games. There are always so many great games coming out that it’s hard to keep up. But that problem is about to go into overdrive because of GTA 6. Apparently, September is the agreed-upon window for a fall release that won’t be too close to Rockstar’s highly anticipated game. And that means that a truly overwhelming number of games are slated to arrive next month. That’s pretty unusual, as fall releases are typically more spread out as we approach the winter holiday season. But this year, everyone is trying to get their games out early to avoid GTA by a wide margin.

In terms of major game launches, we’ve got Marvel’s Wolverine, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Control Resonant. That’s not even taking into account prominent 1.0 launches like the long-awaited Valheim and RuneScape: Dragonwilds. While having a lot of games to look forward to might not seem like a bad thing, this fall is going to be more than most of us can handle. Putting aside the cost of trying to afford these new games at launch, there’s also just the sheer amount of time we’d need to dedicate to even put a dent in the list.

If you’re eager to play GTA 6, these new games also come with a bit of a built-in deadline. You’ll likely want to finish them before November 19th, when you plan to vanish into the game for… the rest of 2026, apparently, based on the release calendar for the year. But even if you’re not planning to pick up GTA 6 right away, you’re probably going to have to make some tough choices about which games you can realistically enjoy right at release. And if you think you can spread them out into October, well, I’ve got bad news for you.

October is Gaming’s Last Hurrah Before GTA 6 Sends the Release Calendar Dark

Courtesy of Square Enix

While the majority of big games opted for September to give GTA 6 a wide berth, October isn’t much better. Quite a few games have set their sights on October as the last hurrah before a very quiet November. Aside from GTA 6, there are just a handful of games set to release that month, and December looks similarly empty. That’s a far cry from the norm, with early November often being a popular time to drop games right ahead of the holiday season.

But before the November GTA-induced hush, October adds to the overwhelming buffet of September in a few big ways. We’ve got the Rayman Legends Retold remake coming on October 1st, followed in quick succession by Ace Combat 8, Gears of War: E-Day, and Star Wars: Galactic Racer. There’s also the first-ever HD-2D Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy Resonance, on October 22nd, along with the 1.0 release of Enshrouded. And of course, if you’re as into cooking games as I am, you’ll also need to make time for One Piece: Grand Gourmet when it arrives on October 23rd.

Between September and October, gamers have our work cut out for us. There are just way too many new games coming out, many of them big (and expensive) AAA titles. While the release schedule is always fairly crowded with options, the crunch in September and October is clearly an attempt to avoid competing directly with GTA 6 hype. But for those of us who like to play games shortly after release, it’s causing a stressful problem that will force us to choose between a stacked lineup of great games. And it may not even end with the release of GTA 6, because February 2027 is looking pretty crowded thanks to the games that opted to wait until after GTA day for launch.