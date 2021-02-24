Best Buy Makes Xbox One Exclusive Just $3 for Limited Time

✖

Best Buy has made an Xbox One exclusive that normally costs $30, just $3, though it may have something to do with the fact that development of the multiplayer game has ceased in less than a year. A few weeks ago, Ninja Theory announced it would no longer be supporting Bleeding Edge, a multiplayer online combat game that it released last year via the Xbox One and PC. And as you can probably tell by the developer moving on from it and from it being $3, it was a major flop from a studio that typically puts out only great games.

As for the game itself, it debuted back on March 24, 2020 via Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory, the latter best known for the Hellblade series. Despite the pedigree behind it, the game debuted to a mediocre 66 on Metacritic and failed to make a commercial splash as well.

"Team Up. Cause Chaos. Grab your team and tear it up in Bleeding Edge, an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem," reads an official pitch of the game. "Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colourful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Nidhoggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York’s most wanted assassin. Come. Join us. The cybernetic clash of the century is about to begin!"

Right now, it's unclear how long the game will be $3 here on Best Buy. At the moment of writing this, the deal is still live, but by the time you're reading this, the deal could very well be over.

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.