Original Xbox Game Being Re-Released Next Month

An original Xbox game is being re-released on Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS4. The original Xbox didn't have a ton of exclusives, but it did have some, including some notable ones and some cult-classics. Falling into the later category was Stubbs the Zombies, which is being re-released on the aforementioned platforms on March 16. Unfortunately, right now, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions, but the re-release will be playable on these consoles via backward compatibility. Further, there will be no retail release, just a digital drop.

At the moment, it's unclear what type of improvements and upgrades are being made, if any. That said, not only is the first time the game has been available on any Nintendo and PlayStation platform, but now the game will be available through Steam.

When Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse released back in 2005, it was as an Xbox exclusive. Later in the year, it came to PC and Mac, and then came to Steam in 2007, but has since been removed. That said, while we know the re-release is coming to Steam, it's unclear if it's coming to the Epic Games Store.

"Be the Zombie. Kick A** and Take Brains," reads an official pitch of the game. "It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back Maggie and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!"

As for the re-release, it's being handled by Aspyr Media, who is rumored to be working on a new KOTOR game.

