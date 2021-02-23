Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have Been Waiting Months For Today's New Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game that subscribers have been literally waiting months for. Back at the start of January, a day before it was going to be added to the subscription service, and a month after it was originally announced, Microsoft cancelled the addition of Killer Queen Black, leaving Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players with no indication when it will be added. Well, today, it was added.

As of today, both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on the aforementioned platforms can finally enjoy Killer Queen Black, but right now, it's unclear how long they will be able to enjoy it. Microsoft hasn't divulged how long it will be around. What we do know is that it's not from Xbox Game Studios, which means it's not a permanent addition. And of course, as always, the game is now available to purchase for 20 per cent off, but only for subscribers and only as long as it's in the Game Pass library.

As for the game itself, it's inspired by 2013 Arcade hit, Killer Queen, and was released back in 2019 via the PC and Nintendo Switch. And this week, it came to Xbox One. Right now, the game hasn't come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but it's playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

"Killer Queen Black, inspired by the hit arcade game, Killer Queen, let’s you fight for your hive with three ways to win," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Will you claim your victory by hopping on the snail, hoarding berries, or wiping out the enemy's queen?"

