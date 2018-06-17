Beyond Blue Is An Ocean Exploration Game Inspired By BBC’s Blue Planet 2

E-Line Media — the BAFTA winning team behind Never Alone, a 2014 puzzle platformer based on an Alaskan Native culture — has announced a brand-new title dubbed Beyond Blue, an ocean exploration game inspired by BBC’s Blue Planet 2.

To accompany the announcement, the independent developer released an accompanying teaser trailer that shows off the majesty of a part of the world most people have never seen, and will never see.

As you could guess, the game’s premise is pretty simple: venture far below the surface of a vast ocean populated with a variety of sea creatures.

More specifically, you play as Mirai, a researcher using groundbreaking technologies to explore a “near future” ocean. Packing an “evocative narrative” and “high level resource management,” Beyond Blue won’t be as simple as casually exploring an ocean. Players will encounter high-stakes decisions and have to prioritize objectives during you and your crew’s expedition.

Beyond Blue is slated to release sometime in early 2019 via PC and “consoles.” The studio’s previous game came to a myriad of both console and mobile platforms, so perhaps expect Beyond Blue to hit quite a few as well.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview from the developer itself:

Explore and uncover the secrets of Earth’s last uncharted frontier.

Set in the near future, players will probe the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, the lead on a newly formed research team that will use groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and sense the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted. The game will feature both an evocative narrative and high level resource management, challenging the player to make high-stakes decisions and prioritize which objectives can be successfully achieved during the crew’s expedition.

Embracing the same inclusive development process that was used to create Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), E-Line’s BAFTA award-winning game about Alaska Native culture, the company paired world class game makers with some of the field’s leading ocean experts to craft an experience that reflects the awesome wonder and unbounded mystery that infuses our planet’s beating blue heart.