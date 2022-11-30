Beyond Good and Evil 2 Report Breaks Silence on Game's Development

It's been nearly 20 years since the original Beyond Good & Evil released, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel ever since. Beyond Good and Evil 2 has had many stops and starts, and it seems the sequel remains in "early development" according to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. Henderson goes on to state that he was provided images and video of the current build, and is under the impression "that the game has probably been rebooted since the Pre-Alpha Demo Walkthrough shown in 2018." Henderson's reasoning is that nothing in the footage he's been provided matches the level of detail from that 2018 demo.

Essentially what this means is that fans are going to keep waiting for Beyond Good & Evil 2 for quite some time. Earlier this year, the game surpassed Duke Nukem Forever's Guinness World Record for "longest development period for a video game." The group's official website hasn't been updated with that statistic, but it does go to show how much time has passed since the game was announced!

The original Beyond Good & Evil released in 2003 on Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC. The game debuted to universal acclaim, but sales left quite a bit to be desired. The game actually ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, leaving fans excited to see what Ubisoft might do with a follow-up game. Despite this, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is actually supposed to be a prequel, but if it truly has been rebooted again... well, it's kind of hard to say!

After all this time, Ubisoft is going to have very high expectations from players, both from those that enjoyed the original game, and newcomers alike. Whether Beyond Good & Evil 2 will be able to match those expectations when it does release remains to be seen, but at least fans can rest assured that Ubisoft is still working on it and the sequel will still come out at some point. Theoretically.

