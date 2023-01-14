Beyond Good and Evil 2 Gets Update from Ubisoft After Canceling Multiple Games

Ubisoft has provided an update on Beyond Good and Evil 2 amidst an interesting week for the company. For many, many years, Ubisoft has been trying to get a sequel to Beyond Good and Evil out the door. There was a more direct sequel in the works in the mid-2000s, but it never properly materialized. The series laid dormant for years as small fan campaigns for a sequel happened online. In the late 2010s, however, Ubisoft confirmed it was working on Beyond Good and Evil 2 and promised fans would get to partake in playtesting to help provide critical feedback for the game as it was being made. However, it has been years since we have seen the game.

Reports indicate it is still in development and Ubisoft even hired new people for the project in 2022, but many are confused about its status. Ubisoft also confirmed it had canceled a number of projects and delayed Skull and Bones this past week, leaving many to fear for the status of the highly anticipated sequel. Ubisoft confirmed to PCGamesN that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still very much in the works and folks have nothing to fear right now. Of course, that's as much as we know and we'll still be left to wonder when the game will actually release, but at least it's not among one of the canceled titles.

"Beyond Good and Evil 2's development is underway and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise," says a Ubisoft spokesperson.

Only time will tell when we will next see the game. Perhaps if we're lucky Ubisoft will host an event in the summer or fall with more updates on its upcoming games. Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in development hell for years at this point and it feels like we are long overdue for some sort of update that addresses where the game is at in development.

Are you still interested in Beyond Good and Evil 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.