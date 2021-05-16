Biomutant Developer Reveals the Game's Length

✖

THQ Nordic's Biomutant is set to release later this month, and some potential buyers might be wondering just how long the game will last. In a new interview with Gaming Bolt, developer Experiment 101's Stefan Ljungqvist discussed Biomutant's length, and just how much time players can expect to spend with the game. In what will come as a relief for some players, the length will vary based on the type of player, and the way that some fans decide to interact with the world. The main quest seems to be a good, average length, but players can spend much more time with it, if they please.

"Our estimation for a ‘rushed’ run-through of Biomutant is at about 12-15 hours. This means: focus on the main story, skip most dialogues, don’t go wandering off for exploration and ignore sidequests," Ljunhqvist told Gaming Bolt. "On the other hand, one of our team-members is just giving Biomutant a go the way he usually plays games. He isn’t done yet and has about 65 hours of playtime. So it really depends on what type of player you are."

Video game length can be a topic of controversy with some gamers. While length is not necessarily indicative of quality, video games are an investment for a lot of people. Biomutant's base game will retail for $59.99, but THQ Nordic is offering versions priced at $119.99 and $399.99. For those contemplating a purchase, knowing the length before the game releases could prove to be helpful!

For those unfamiliar with the game, Biomutant is being billed as "an open world post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable" by Experiment 101. The title is a third-person action-RPG in which players can add bio-mechanical parts to their character to expand the areas of the world that can be reached. The decisions a player makes in the game will apparently have an impact on the narrative, which could increase the overall replay value of the game, as well. Fortunately, fans don't have much longer to wait to find out for themselves!

Biomutant is set to release May 25th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to checking out Biomutant? What do you think of the game's apparent length? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!