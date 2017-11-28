Biomutant Reveals New Screenshots – Duck-Headed Robots, Anyone?

Biomutant is one of those games that no one saw coming, but now can’t wait for. The beautiful RPG with the odd protagonist choice has a lot of exploration and adventure to offer. From what we’ve gotten to play hands-on, the smooth game mechanics and gorgeous scenery are more than enough to make players excited for the upcoming title.

The developers behind Biomutant have showed off a few more screenshots from the upcoming game and it proves the charming beauty that this title has to offer. Duck-headed robots aside, the oddball characters and expansive lands are an incredibly enticing treat. Take a look at the gallery below to see what the RPG promises to adventurous gamers:

As per the game’s Steam page, there is tons of excitement in store including evolving combat mechanics and an “unusual story with an unusual end”: