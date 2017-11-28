Biomutant Reveals New Screenshots – Duck-Headed Robots, Anyone?

Biomutant is one of those games that no one saw coming, but now can’t wait for. The beautiful RPG with the odd protagonist choice has a lot of exploration and adventure to offer. From what we’ve gotten to play hands-on, the smooth game mechanics and gorgeous scenery are more than enough to make players excited for the upcoming title.
The developers behind Biomutant have showed off a few more screenshots from the upcoming game and it proves the charming beauty that this title has to offer. Duck-headed robots aside, the oddball characters and expansive lands are an incredibly enticing treat. Take a look at the gallery below to see what the RPG promises to adventurous gamers:
As per the game’s Steam page, there is tons of excitement in store including evolving combat mechanics and an “unusual story with an unusual end”:
- EVOLVE YOUR GAME-PLAY
You’ll be able to re-code your genetic structure to change the way you look and play. This will of course affect your attributes and in addition to this, exposure to bio-contamination in the world will lead to physical mutations like mantis-claws and barbed tails, while exposure to radioactivity found in bunkers from the old world will affect your mind and unlock psi-mutations like telekinesis, levitation and more.
- NEXT LEVEL OF CRAFTING
You are totally free when crafting weapons. Mix and match parts to create your own unique 1H or 2H slash, crush and pierce melee weapons. Revolvers, rifles and shotguns and add modifications like cork-screws and battery-powered chainsaw modules to bio-contaminated sludge vials adding to your combat arsenal. There are even characters you’ll meet that’ll craft cool stuff for you, like bionic wings, a jump-pack and even let you modify your Automaton – the scrap-toy sidekick!
- GEAR UP FOR ADVENTURE
You are totally free when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but what type of gear you wear. Equip a gas-mask and an oxygen tank for exploring the Dead Zones, thermos-resistant clothes for venturing into cryonic areas or protective gear for taking on bio-contaminated creatures, the choice is up to you.
- SURVIVE IN A VIBRANT OPEN WORLD
You are free to explore the world and what lies beneath its surface, by foot, mech, jet-ski, air-balloon or area unique mounts. Explore the dying wildland, the tunnels and bunker networks of the underworld, and find your way up the mountains or out in the archipelago. There are lots of discoveries to be made, mysteries to unravel, creatures to confront and weird characters to meet in this vibrant and colorful world.
- AN UNUSUAL STORY WITH AN UNUSUAL END
Your actions play a major part in the unfolding of a story where End is coming to the New World. A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided, in need of someone strong enough to unite them or bring them all down…
You are guided through the world by a Storyteller that narrates every step of your journey, but it’s your actions and choices that’ll decide how your story of survival ends.