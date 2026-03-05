BioShock 4 First Details Reportedly Revealed

The first details on the long-awaited BioShock 4, or whatever the next BioShock game ends up being called, have reportedly been revealed. It has been seven years since 2K Games announced a return to the BioShock series after years of dormancy. To bring back the series, 2K Games controversially started a brand new studio rather than get the team back together. This studio is called Cloud Chamber, and many have forgotten it has existed because, since 2019, it has been nothing but crickets from the studio, at least until very recently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to various reports along the way, the game’s development hit substantial issues, and it became clear Cloud Chamber was perhaps out of its league on the project. And this would explain why last year, industry veteran Rod Fergusson was brought in to helm the franchise. This was done alongside a “restructuring” of the studio. For those who do not know Fergusson, he was instrumental to the Gears of War franchise for many years. Most recently, he was heading development at Blizzard on the Diablo franchise. He also, perhaps most pertinently, was instrumental to the release of BioShock Infinite. All of that said, the game has yet to resurface, but we do have new, unofficial details, courtesy of a new report.

New BioShock Report

The new BioShock report comes the way of an industry insider that goes by V Scooper, who most recently leaked the setting of the new Tomb Raider game. According to the insider, the game is going to be an immersive sim like its predecessors, and in it, players will investigate the regime behind a failing utopia in a dense, interconnected city. The report continues with some additional details, like that the game is semi-open-world, has choices that shape the game’s story, realistic physics, environmental alteration, and is described as “RPG-lite.” Lastly, enemies are described as “tactically” reacting and adapting.

Of course, take this new report with a grain of salt. Unfortunately, the report does not mention a reveal date, a release date, or platforms. Nor is there any word on whether or not it will connect to the upcoming Netflix adaptation. The report does promise more granular information soon, though, noting that more information drops with more elaboration are coming on Friday, this week, and the “coming weeks” as well.

At the moment of publishing, neither 2K Games nor Cloud Chamber has commented on this new report. There are a few reasons as to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.