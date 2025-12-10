BioShock 4 May Have a Female Protagonist

BioShock 4‘s protagonist may be a female character or at the very least, it seems like that was the case at some point during development. Despite not having a game in well over a decade now, the BioShock franchise still has an iron grip on gamers. The series left fans enamored with its first game thanks to its unique dystopian world, eerie, but somehow charming tone, and all of the powers you get to utilize. Only three BioShock games have been released, with the last one releasing in 2013. However, the critical acclaim and commercial success that came with them made IP owner Take-Two Interactive feel compelled to keep it all going.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new BioShock game has been in the works for a decade now, with the public actually learning about it in 2019 under a new company known as Cloud Chamber. Rumors suggest that BioShock’s next game will be set in an Antarctic city, potentially featuring refugees from Rapture. Many assumed this game would’ve been out by now, but we haven’t even gotten a trailer, title, or single image from the game. It has seemingly had some development troubles, as the next BioShock game made some major changes earlier this year when leadership was shifted around, reportedly delaying the game to late 2027 or beyond.

BioShock 4 Reportedly Featured a Female Protagonist at One Point

As a result of the extended development of BioShock 4, it stands to reason there have been a lot of iterations of the game. So much so that an actress who supposedly worked on the game is no longer working on it. South of Midnight actress Adriyan Rae revealed in an interview with Daily Mail’s The Respawn that she believes she worked on BioShock 4 at some point. She noted that she worked on the game for a while at a studio in San Francisco, which is near Cloud Chamber’s office, before South of Midnight ever came about.

Someone off-screen told her that she has no idea if it was actually BioShock 4, but Rae noted that the game had superpowers like telekinesis where she could throw enemies around… which sounds a lot like BioShock! The actress stated that due to NDAs and such, she’s not 100% certain that it was BioShock. Of course, she could be backtracking after realizing she slipped up, but it’s not uncommon for actors in video games to not know what they’re working on until much later in production. If her time was cut short, it’s entirely possible that they never told her and she just put the pieces together herself, especially since she notes the game never came out.

With that said, it’s possible that BioShock 4 does have a female protagonist and they’ve just radically changed the story since then, prompting them to recast the character. Every other game has featured a male protagonist, but players did play as Elizabeth in the Burial at Sea DLC for BioShock Infinite. It’s also possible that Rae wasn’t the protagonist, but splicers and other NPCs typically don’t utilize plasmids nearly as much as the main character does. With that said, it will likely be quite a while before we find out what’s going on with the next BioShock.

What do you want to see from the next BioShock game? Let me know in the comments.