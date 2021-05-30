BioShock 4 Could Be Exclusive to PS5 According to Insider

✖

It sounds like the upcoming release of BioShock 4 could end up being exclusive to PlayStation 5--at least for a set period of time. Although 2K Games and Sony hasn't announced anything of this sort just yet, a new rumor from a reliable industry insider has made clear that PlayStation is looking to snag the upcoming BioShock as an exclusive release for its own platform prior to potentially coming to other platforms.

On the latest episode of the Xbox Era podcast, host Nick "Shpeshal_Ed" Baker shared that he has been hearing from some sources that Sony is pursuing BioShock 4 as an exclusive release for PlayStation. Baker said he wasn't given many details about this situation and as such, he couldn't say whether or not such a deal would make BioShock 4 an exclusive release in perpetuity, or if it would instead be a timed exclusive. Using his own judgment on the situation, however, Baker said he likely expects it to be the latter.

Although we don't have a lot to go off of in this situation, this does seem to be a strategy that we have come to expect from PlayStation in recent years. In recent years, games like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Nier: Automata were exclusive to PS4 for a set period of time before later coming to other locales. Looking ahead, Sony is continuing this trend with titles such as Final Fantasy XVI, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Deathloop. To hear that the publisher could be pursuing 2K Games for exclusivity to BioShock 4 as a result isn't too shocking.

That being said, it remains to be seen if this is something that will actually come to pass. For now, 2K Games and BioShock 4 developer Cloud Chamber haven't announced anything about the new installment in the series outside of the fact that it's simply in the works. While it will surely release solely for next-gen hardware, no specifics related to the game's release have been given. As such, there is a possibility that exclusivity could be in the cards.

Then again, it's worth stressing that this is just a rumor after all. So again, take everything that has been expressed here with the usual grain of salt until we learn more at a later date.

So how would you feel about this? Would you be upset if BioShock 4 was exclusive to PS5? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.