Black Friday: Amazon SanDisk MicroSD Sale is Essential For Nintendo Switch Owners

Amazon is running another deal on SanDisk storage products for Black Friday, and they’ve really gone nuts with it this time. The sale includes some truly shocking prices on external hard drives, flash drives and more. However, most of you will probably make a beeline for the microSD cards because…wow. I mean, 400GB for $79.99 (68% off)? That’s an all-time low price by at least $30. If you’re getting a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, taking advantage of this sale is an absolute must. You’ll need it pretty quickly if you plan on downloading games.

You can shop the Amazon’s entire Black Friday SanDisk sale right here. If you want to head right for the microSD cards, we can help you out with that. Grab the SanDisk 64GB microSD card for $11.49 (54% off), a 128GB card for $19.99 (32% off), 200GB card for $29.99 (38% off), a 256GB card for $39.99 (45% off), and a 400GB card for $79.99 (68% off). All of those deals represent all-time low prices – some by a considerable margin.

On a related note, the Black Friday Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle launched last night and promptly sold out at many retailers. However, at the time of writing, the bundle was available for the standard $299.99 on Amazon. Better hurry though – a sell out is inevitable. You might also want to keep tabs on this Walmart link as they have been pretty consistent in restocking big Black Friday gaming console deals thus far.

Other Nintendo Switch bundle options include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eeevee!, Fortnite, Mario Tennis Aces, and Diablo III. Unfortunately, getting your hands on those some of those bundles at this point is no easy task. Keep tabs on those links for restocks.

