Blizzard Offering Collectible Doomfist Overwatch Statue For Pre-Order

If you’re an Overwatch fan, you no doubt already have a number of collectibles sitting on your shelf, watching over you while you play Blizzard‘s hit multiplayer shooter. But there’s always room for one more, right?

The publisher has recently offered up pre-orders for its latest collectible statue in its Overwatch series, and this one’s a doozy. It’s based on Doomfist, the powerhouse character that was just introduced to the game a few months ago.

Available for pre-order here, the statue, which stands at 14.25 inches tall and features an immaculate amount of detail, can be yours for just $300.00. It’s set to ship during Q4, likely to be released by the time that BlizzCon rolls around this November. That would make it the perfect holiday gift for the Overwatch fan in your life!

Here’s a description for the character, straight from the Blizzard listing:

“War is the catalyst of evolution.”

Heir to his family’s prosthetic technology company, Akande Ogundimu helped to expand the business while dedicating his free time to his first love: competitive martial arts. Ogundimu competed in tournaments all over the continent, but when he lost his right arm in the aftermath of the Omnic Crisis, it seemed his martial arts career was finished before he had reached his prime. He tried to devote himself to his business with the same zeal that he had for fighting, but he found nothing that could fill the void… until he was given a new opportunity by the second Doomfist, Akinjide Adeyemi, to join the Talon organization.”

The statue measures 14.25″/36 cm, with a base that is 15″/38 cm in diameter. In addition, several artists worked on it, including the following:

Taso Gionis (Sculpt)

Dominic Qwek (Sculpt)

Ehren Bienert (Engineering)

Brian Fay (Mold & Cast)

Renaud Galand (Model)

Mireya Romo-Bowen (Paint)

Laurel Austin (Art Direction- Paintmaster)

Arnold Tsang (Art Direction)

Blizzard Animation

Overwatch Development Team

Kudos, team. Yet another collectible us Overwatch fans need to have. We’re looking forward to its release later this year!

In the meantime, the Blizzard Gear store is also offering up other collectible statues, including a sweet-looking D.Va statue for $450; a must-have Mercy one for $175.00; and even a Hanzo, also for $175. Something for you Hanzo mains to enjoy out there…

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.