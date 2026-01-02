Bloober Team Begins Mysterious Countdown Teasing New Project

Developer Bloober Team, the studio behind the Silent Hill 2 remake, Cronos: The New Dawn, and Layers of Fear, has pushed live a mysterious new countdown that seems to be teasing a new game announcement. Over the past decade, Bloober Team has become one of the biggest names in horror and has continued to win over more fans with each new release. This has resulted in many eagerly anticipating what the developer will end up doing next. And while some upcoming projects that Bloober is working on are already known, now, the developer looks to be teasing something entirely new.

In a post on social media to begin 2026, Bloober Team informed fans of a new countdown website that it had pushed live. The website name is a bizarre one and contains the phrase “Remosd Neul Serorehso Ovam Ceyerd”. As for what’s on this website, it simply contains a countdown that is slated to end next month on February 16th at midnight. The only other information about what this announcement might be was a tease from Bloober that says, “Dare to peek into the darkness.” Other than this, nothing is known about the nature of this mysterious title.

Dare to peek into the darkness…



💀 https://t.co/t1HYo7IDml#BlooberTeam pic.twitter.com/WuAgE7s65E — Bloober Team | Layers Of Fear OUT NOW on Switch 2 (@BlooberTeam) January 1, 2026

What Is This New Bloober Game?

Image Courtesy of Bloober Team

Currently, there are two games from Bloober Team in the works that we know about. The first is a remake of the original Silent Hill, which only went into full production in the back half of 2025. Given that this project is still relatively early in development, there’s a very good chance that this tease isn’t related to Silent Hill.

The other game that Bloober has previously revealed is simply known as Project M and is set to be an exclusive for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Details on Project M are virtually nonexistent, but it is known that the game is slated to release at some point this year. As such, it would make a lot of sense for Bloober to fully reveal this game in the early portion of 2026 so that fans can begin looking forward to its eventual launch.

Although Project M seems like the most likely announcement to come from this countdown, there’s always the chance that Bloober Team could be teasing something else entirely. Whenever we learn more about what this game actually is, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

