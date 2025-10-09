Silent Hill 2 Developer Announces Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive Releasing in 2026

Fresh off the recent release of Cronos: The New Dawn, divisive horror game developer Bloober Team has announced that it is currently working on a few new games. These titles are being developed through a new second-party label under Bloober, though, and there are still many details that have yet to be publicly hashed out. However, this announcement was full of Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As explained in an investor relations statement, Bloober announced four different games that are coming from its new second-party brand, Broken Mirror Games. Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition is the one closest to release and will hit the Switch 2 at some undetermined point later this year. Only a digital release was mentioned, so it’s unclear if a physical cartridge is being planned.

Bloober called this version a “complete edition of the iconic Layers of Fear series,” meaning it is likely a port of the 2023 remake-sequel hybrid that combined the first two entries (and their expansions) and included some new content. While the first two games came to the original Switch, this remake-sequel never did. It’s unclear if this version will also contain anything new, though. The title is also a reference to Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition, which was a 2016 bundle that included the first game and its Inheritance DLC.

I Hate This Place is the second game coming from Broken Mirror Games. This new title is being released on January 26th, 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (it is unclear if a Switch 2 port is coming since it wasn’t directly listed). It is an isometric survival horror game based on the comic book series from comic artists Kyle Starks and Artyom Topilin. The series, which is also sometimes called “F-ck This Place,” came out in 2022 and is about two characters named Trudy and Gabby who have to survive against hordes of monsters coming from their newly inherited farmhouse. There are currently 10 issues and two volumes.

Bloober Team Has a Few Switch Games Planned

The next two games are a little more nebulous. The first is codenamed Project F, and the reveal is currently planned for 2026. It is unclear what this game is, but it is likely some sort of horror game, based on Bloober’s history. Platforms and a release window are also not currently known.

The second secret game is codenamed Project M. This will be a Switch and Switch 2 exclusive and a reveal is currently planned for sometime in 2026. Again, it is likely a horror game, but that has not been confirmed.

Bloober recently released Cronos on the Switch 2, and some rumors have pointed to an imminent announcement of a Switch 2 (and Xbox Series X|S) port of the Silent Hill 2 remake, as the studio’s website has reportedly been modified to imply more versions are on the way. There are also rumors that state Silent Hill 2‘s Born from a Wish DLC is in development, with a noted insider saying it would be “announced sooner or later.” Born from a Wish was chapter added into later versions of the original Silent Hill 2 and starred Maria before she crossed paths with James Sunderland, the protagonist from the base game. Maria even makes a reference to this chapter in the remake.

Broken Mirror is also working on the already-announced VR horror shooter set in the Star Trek universe called Star Trek: Infection, which is slated for sometime in 2025. Bloober proper is developing a remake of the original Silent Hill, which has recently entered full production.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!