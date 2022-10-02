Bloodborne Fans Are Baffled by Latest PlayStation Report
Bloodborne fans are completely baffled by the latest report that has come about that involves PlayStation. For years, fans of the FromSoftware action title have been making it known that they'd like to see a new remaster, remake, or PC version of the game come about. Despite these ongoing requests, PlayStation hasn't come anywhere close to making good on those asks. And while hope continues to linger, the latest news involving the PlayStation brand might be a bit too much for Bloodborne fans to handle.
Earlier today, it was reported that PlayStation is looking to remake its 2017 game Horizon Zero Dawn for PlayStation 5. Not much is known about this new version of the game, but it will seemingly be similar to the recent PS5 remake in The Last of Us Part 1. As such, it will greatly improve the visuals, textures, and lighting in the game and make it more akin to what was seen in the sequel Horizon Forbidden West.
Not long after this report came about, numerous fans began to make it known on social media that they don't understand how PlayStation is looking to remake Horizon Zero Dawn rather than Bloodborne. Not only is Bloodborne the older game of the two, but essentially no one within the PlayStation community has been requesting a new version of Horizon Zero Dawn. Not to mention, Horizon Zero Dawn already has a version that is available to play on PC.
Even though Bloodborne fans are used to getting let down at this point, this news of Horizon Zero Dawn potentially getting a PS5 remake seemed to push many to the brink of frenzy. While it remains to be seen if Bloodborne ever gets remastered or remade, these continued requests from fans make it feel as though Sony isn't listening whatsoever.
Do you sympathize with fans who continue to hope that a new version of Bloodborne will come about? And do you think that we're ever actually going to get a new iteration of the game? Let me know down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
And if you'd like to see what Bloodborne fans are saying about this news associated with upcoming PlayStation remakes, be sure to keep reading on down below.
Please PlayStation...
Meanwhile Bloodborne needing a 60fps on PS5 like pic.twitter.com/dCIvMCyl4v— Scott Tailford (@SlashLP89) October 2, 2022
Bloodborne Fans About to Lose It
BLOODBORNE FANS ARE BURNING— XenoGameSpark Chronicles 3 (@NeoGameSpark) October 2, 2022
Sony, No One Asked for This
Fans: Sony we want a Bloodborne remaster/remake on PS5/PC and we will pay for it!
Sony: pic.twitter.com/muqP1GpGAK— SamiBlood (@sami_odyssey) October 2, 2022
How Is This Really Happening??
They’re remaking Horizon Zero Dawn for PS5 & STILL no Bloodborne 60fps update...Sony please pic.twitter.com/yw7LaW4xCA— Endymion (@EndymionYT) October 2, 2022
This Has to Be a Joke
Horizon Zero dawn getting a remake/remaster before Bloodborne has to be the worst out of season April fool's joke Sony has made— Spectral Higgsinizer👻 (@CentralScruty) October 2, 2022
Nothing Else to do Except Laugh
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂BLOODBORNE😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) October 2, 2022
All We Want Is 60FPS!
so they're remaking this shit but we can't even get a bloodborne 60fps patch or smth
i don't even care for 4k anymore but what the fuck man https://t.co/qumH3YZL25— slaythia ☆ (@sapphicrackhead) October 2, 2022
How About Horizon Instead?
The entire PlayStation Nation: Sony, for the love of god please remaster Bloodborne for the PS5 and PC.
Sony: LOLz NAW WE GUD HOW ABOUT HORIZON ZERO DAWN INSTEAD.— Thomas 'The Brah' Williams (@PlaystationBrah) October 2, 2022
Souls Fans Are Gonna Lose It
If horizon gets a remaster before bloodborne I just know the souls community will be in shambles pic.twitter.com/K0oJzaBnpf— IAMDELROY (@GT_ICON) October 2, 2022
Are PlayStation Fans Being Hypocritical??
People: The Last of Us isn’t old enough to warrant a remake.
Same people: GIVE ME BLOODBORNE REMAKE NOW!!!!!!!!!!!— Michael Ruiz (@TheMichaelJRuiz) October 2, 2022