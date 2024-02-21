Bloodborne Director Responds to Requests for PS5 Remake

In the wake of fully revealing the new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring, longtime FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki has responded to continued fan requests for a remake of Bloodborne. Since the arrival of the PlayStation 5 back in 2020, fans have been begging for FromSoftware to either remaster, remake, or at the very least release a new 60fps patch for Bloodborne on the latest PlayStation console. Over that period of time, FromSoftware hasn't even subtly hinted that such a project is even in the works, but it's now clear that those within the studio are well aware of the love that still exists for Bloodborne.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Miyazaki opened up about the ongoing clamor for a Bloodborne remake and what he thinks of the idea. At a baseline level, Miyazaki said that he's happy to see that so many fans still adore Bloodborne as it's a title that FromSoftware still has a fondness for. Outside of this, Miyazaki obviously didn't confirm or deny whether such a remake would ever come about, but he did add his own thoughts on why he thinks these new releases or often so desired.

"[Bloodborne] is a title we hold very dear and just as much as our fans. It does make me very happy to see that there are still so many people passionate about it," Miyazaki said. "I think having new hardware is definitely a part of what gives these remakes value. Things you weren't able to achieve on previous generations of hardware, ways you weren't able to render specific expressions – [new hardware] sometimes makes it possible."

"However, I wouldn't say that's the be-all and end-all," he added. "I think purely from a user perspective, modern hardware also allows more players to appreciate all the games. And so, it ends up being a simple reason, but as a fellow player, I think that accessibility is important. I think that can be the driving force between bringing an old game to a new platform."

For FromSoftware, a remake of Bloodborne is likely a project that the studio wouldn't take on at this point in time. Not only is the company still busy supporting Elden Ring with new content, but it's more than likely that the studio will look to create something wholly new as its next endeavor. Still, given that PlayStation is the license holder of the Bloodborne IP, there's always the chance that another studio around the globe could look to one day tackle a remake or a new installment in the gothic-action franchise.