Bloodborne Movie Reportedly in the Works at Sony

According to a new report, a Bloodborne movie is in the works at Sony Pictures via producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and writer Darren Lemke. There is currently no mention of a director on the project, which may suggest Sony has not found its director yet. As for the two names attached, writer Darren Lemke's story and writing credits include Shazam!, Gemini Man, The Wheel of Time, Goosebumps, Shrek Forever After, Jack the Giant Slayer, The Parts You Lose, and Turbo. Meanwhile, Lorzeno Di Bonaventura has served as a producer since 2005. His work includes many Transformer and G.I. Joe movies, as well as video game movies such as DOOM and Dead Rising.

As for the report itself, it comes the way of industry insider Daniel Richtman, a source that has proven both reliable and been off the mark in the past. To supplement his claim, Richtman provides a supposed logline for the movie which, unfortunately, is very generic. In other words, it doesn't add any salient details.

"Sony project based on the PlayStation game of the same name," reads the leaked document. "Bloodborne follows the player's character, a Hunter, through the decrepit Gothic, Victorian-era-inspired city of Yharnam, whose inhabitants are afflicted with a blood-borne disease which transforms the residents, called Yharnamites, into horrific beasts. Attempting to find the source of the plague, the player's character unravels the city's mysteries while fighting beasts and cosmic beings."

Is any of this true? There's no way of knowing. Considering PlayStation has done absolutely nothing with Bloodborne since its release in 2015, despite substantial demand, it's hard to imagine it would out of nowhere appear with a movie adaptation, but the source in question is generally pretty reliable. Whatever the case, so far it's not drawn any comment from Sony. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take this information with a grain of salt. Even if it is accurate, it's subject to change that may eventually render it inaccurate.