Bloodborne Remaster Rumors Get Debunked Before PlayStation State of Play

Rumors of a new remastered iteration of Sony’s PlayStation 4 classic Bloodborne have been debunked prior to the start of a new State of Play broadcast this afternoon. In recent years, a number of Bloodborne fans have made it known time and time again that they would love to see the action title remastered in some capacity for PlayStation 5 or PC. And while Sony hasn’t ever made good on those wishes, a new rumor within the past day started to give fans renewed hope. Unfortunately, this “leak” in question has turned out to be nothing but a fraud.

Within the past day, a new set of images that seemingly leaked the existence of Bloodborne Remastered appeared online. The images, which weren’t all that clear, showed off images from Bloodborne that seemed to have received graphical improvements. One image even went so far to show the title of the game which was said to be Bloodborne Remastered. These images were said to have come about prior to a formal reveal of the title at today’s State of Play, but sadly, it’s been proven that the pics are nothing more than fakes.

Perhaps the biggest tell that these images are fraudulent comes when looking a bit closer at the “Bloodborne Remastered” logo. Clearly, whoever put this logo together didn’t do a very good job of it because the “E” and “D” in the word “remastered” can clearly be viewed as a different font size than the rest of the word. As such, it’s quite obvious that this is nothing more than a lazy photoshop.

And if that wasn’t enough of a tell on its own, one of the “leaked” images here for the new version of Bloodborne was also ripped directly from a fan remake of the game that some have been working on. So while remaster of Bloodborne could end up happening one day, these pics definitely are indicative of such an announcement.

Do you ever think we're going to see a proper remaster of Bloodborne at this point, or have you started to lose all hope?

[H/T DSOGaming]