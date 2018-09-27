Move Over, Bowsette; Boosette Is Taking Over the Gaming World

There’s no question that Bowsette, the odd Peach/Bowser crossover character introduced in both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, is becoming quite the social media darling over this past week. But there’s a new trend brewing for a similar character, as Boosette seems to be taking her place in the spotlight.

This comes from a report provided by Kotaku, who notes that pictures and artwork featuring the ghostly mix of Boo and Peach has begun making the rounds. And it’s really racking up those social media views, suggesting that a potential battle between Bowsette and Boosette may be on the horizon. (That might be confusing for some, considering just how close those names are together.)

The site shared a few social media posts featuring the cute, ghostly character, which you can see for yourself below.

FIRST BOWSETTE TAKES OVER AND NOW BOOETTE GETTING SOME SHINE. YA BOY CAN ONLY TAKE SO MUCH #キングテレサ姫 pic.twitter.com/ov60x743aK — Ivory (@Ivxory) September 25, 2018

Could we be seeing another Nintendo trend on the rise? We’ll see how it goes over the next few days. But Boosette might just be taking over Bowsette‘s territory. (Yes, already.)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives on December 7. Meanwhile, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe hits Nintendo Switch on January 11, 2019.

