Borderlands 3 Releases Bounty of Blood DLC, Increases Level Cap

Gearbox Software and 2K today released Bounty of Blood, a new downloadable content add-on for Borderlands 3. Alongside the release of the content itself, the developer and publisher have shared a launch trailer showing off the Western-inspired gameplay that players can expect to experience out on the planet Gehenna. Additionally, players can now reach a new maximum level of 60 as part of a free level cap increase.

In order to actually access Gehenna, players must have unlocked the ship Sanctuary III by finishing Episode 5 of the main story campaign. A wanted poster in front of the Quick Change on the ship will allow folks to travel to the area. New Bounty of Blood content includes the Jetbeast vehicle, Crew Challenges, and, of course, new loot and cosmetics.

Notably, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bounty of Blood is currently only available with English and German voiceover options. Subtitles are available for all other supported languages, but localized voiceovers will be added at a later date not yet specified.

Here's how Gearbox Software describes the plot of the Bounty of Blood DLC:

"The sheriff of Vestige on the harsh frontier planet of Gehenna has issued a bounty on the violent, beast-riding Devil Riders gang, and it's time to collect. The townsfolk are tough as hell and will do what they can to help, but it falls on you to take the fight to the Devil Riders. Put them in the ground so the town can be rebuilt and folks can get back on their feet."

Borderlands 3 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Bounty of Blood, the third major add-on, is available as of today. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Borderlands 3 right here.

