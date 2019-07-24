Borderlands 3 Offers New Look At Promethea

Anyone who has paid attention to the lore featured in the Borderlands series has likely heard a thing or two about the planet Promethea. This happens to be the planet where the Atlas corporation discovered alien technology and then used it to create new starships and weapons. As many of you like know, players will be travelling to various planets in the upcoming Borderlands 3, with Promethea being one of them. That said, the devs at Gearbox Software have revealed a few new looks at the world that is covered in metal and glass.

Taking to Twitter, the official Borderlands account shared some screenshots from Promethea as well as a short video detailing what players can expect when they arrive there in the new game. Atlas CEO Rhys Strongfork is in need of help as Maliwan has decided to bring war upon the Atlas corporation. The Children of the Vault are also getting in on the action, so players will need to make sure they’ve got all of the guns they can carry before arriving on Promethea.

For more on Promethea, per the Borderlands website:

“Home to the Atlas corporation headquarters, Promethea is a metropolitan world covered in futuristic towers of chrome and glass. A recent siege by Maliwan has turned the urban environment into a warzone; their mechanized infantry patrol the streets, rodent/insect hybrids known as Ratches infest the sewers and back-alleys, and the Children of the Vault are seizing the opportunity to recruit displaced and disgruntled citizens. Atlas CEO Rhys Strongfork is getting desperate.”

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, including all of the interesting things listed in the rating, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to travel to all of the different planets in Borderlands 3 when it arrives later this year? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!