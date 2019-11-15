Borderlands 3 Petition Demands Gearbox Replace Lilith With Classic Meme

Borderlands 3 is out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and has been for quite some time. However, some players of the madcap post-apocalyptic looter-shooter have decided they they have had enough of Lilith and want to replace her with Ricardo Milos. Yes, as in the meme. To get what they want, the players have started a super serious petition that demands Gearbox remove Lilith from the game and replace her with Ricardo.

At the moment of publishing, the petition on Change.org has nearly 500 signatures, which is quite a bit considering the demands are to put Ricardo Milos in the game.

“If we are going to have to talk to Lilith after every main story mission, at least replace her with a well thought out and beloved character that is Iconic not only in Internet culture, but globally,” reads the petition over on Change.org. “Plus I am positive he would make a great siren. This petition is for Gearbox and Randy Pitchford.”

For those that haven’t been studying their meme history in school: Ricardo Milos is a meme that features a muscular man dancing around wearing nothing but manties and a red bandana. The meme has been around for awhile now, but has a resurgence this year thanks to TikTok.

At the moment of publishing, Gearbox has not addressed the concerns of fans who want Ricardo Milos to replace Lilith in the game. And something tells me that isn’t going to change.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Borderlands 3 is, in many ways, a lot. From the start of the game to the point where you’ve spent full days playing, that statement remains true,” reads the opening of our review of the game “There are a lot of guns, there are a lot of ways to get distracted, there are a lot of jokes, and there are a lot of moments that feel like they’re just strung together by various people yelling at you. Underneath this avalanche of absolutely everything is a shining spectacle of a looter shooter, a culmination of rewarding and challenging features chained together by a so-so story.”