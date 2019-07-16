New Borderlands 3 Trailer Brings Everyone Together

With the day of Borderlands 3’s “Celebration of Togetherness” now arrived, we now know what the wedding-themed teaser was building up to. It is indeed a union of sorts with the reveal being a new trailer that puts all of the Vault Hunters and their respective abilities in one spot. Fittingly set to the tune of “Happy Together” by The Turtles, the trailer that’s seen above unites the cast of Borderlands 3 and shows just under three minutes of action, explosions, and abilities.

Gearbox Software began teasing this reveal a few days ago with a tweet shared through the Borderlands Twitter account that previewed what it was calling the “Celebration of Togetherness” which was planned for today. The teaser led to speculation about whether we’d see some sort of in-game wedding between known characters or if it was related to something else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the proposals for what the teaser might’ve meant was that it had something to do with cross-play between different platforms in Borderlands 3. Multiplayer gameplay has always been one of the Borderlands series’ strongest qualities, so it wasn’t too much of a stretch to think that this teaser had something to do with that feature being taken a step further. Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford shot down those speculations prior to the reveal, though there’s still hope for cross-play to be added at some point. It just won’t be available when the game launches.

Some folks may be speculating that this thing tomorrow may be about cross play. Tomorrow’s thing is awesome, but *not* about cross-play. But, Good News: We are committed to supporting cross-play for Borderlands 3 with our partners as soon as practicable after launch. #talklater https://t.co/XtUzrBpySP — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) July 15, 2019

To be clear, there will not be any cross-play functionality in Borderlands 3 at launch as we work closely with our partners to create a positive cross-play experience as soon as practicable. We are committed to cross-play on as many platforms as possible. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) July 15, 2019

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 13th.