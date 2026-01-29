Borderlands 4 Just Added a Feature Players Have Wanted Since Launch

Gearbox has added a feature to Borderlands 4 that players of the open-world, post-apocalyptic looter shooter have wanted since its launch last year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Borderlands 4 has been out for a few months now, but just like Borderlands 3, Gearbox is promising years of support and new content. And just like with Borderlands 3, Gearbox has kept Borderlands 4 fans waiting for one specific feature.

Gearbox has released today what it calls the “Major Update” for Borderlands 4, and as the name implies, the second update to the game so far this is pretty extensive. Perhaps the highlight of the new update, though, is the addition of Photo Mode. Gearbox also highlights that it has reworked Harlowe’s Zero-Point Action Skill, and Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode levels not have increased dedicated loot drop levels.

The patch notes for the update confirm that Photo Mode is limited to gameplay, and won’t be available for cutscenes. This is a common restriction, and was the case with Borderlands 3 as well. It is also not available in split-screen play on consoles, just like Borderlands 3.

According to Gearbox, the position of camera in the mode uses the standard movement controls. Meanwhile, it has multiple tabs with a wide range of settings, complete with different visual effects. Again, keeping in pattern, it is pretty similar to the Photo Mode in Borderlands 3.

As for the patch, there is no word of what the file size for this “major” update is. To this end, we don’t have any insight into how long it may take to download, but it is one of the largest updates to the game so far so it could be on the meatier side compared to previous updates.

Borderlands 4 is available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. It is scheduled to come to Nintendo Switch 2, but there remains no word of when this version is going to release.