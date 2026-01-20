2K Game From 2016 Now Free in Limited Time Deal

A hugely popular game that was released in 2016 by publisher 2K Games is now free to download thanks to a new deal. By all accounts, 2016 was a pretty massive year for 2K. Outside of new entries in its annualized franchises like WWE 2K and NBA 2K, the publisher also released games like Mafia 3 and XCOM 2. And while all of these games were pretty big in their own right, the 2K title that ended up resonating for the longest amount of time after its launch in this year is now free to obtain for millions.

The game in question that’s now available at no cost from 2K is that of Civilization VI. Developed by Firaxis Games, the sixth mainline entry in the long-running strategy series was one of the biggest in the franchise’s history. Firaxis continued to support Civ VI for years after its release, which led to it becoming the most expansive and detailed Civilization game yet. Although 2K Games has since released Civilization VII within the past year, those who want to revisit the previous installment can now snag it without having to spend any money.

“Sid Meier’s Civilization VI challenges you to build an empire to stand the test of time,” says the game’s description. “Playing as one of 20 leaders in the base game with different perks and abilities, you guide your chosen civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age. Research new technologies, conduct diplomacy, and wage war as you pursue one of five possible victory conditions.”

Where to Find This 2K Offer

As for where this 2K promotion is happening, it’s coming via Amazon and its Luna (formerly Prime Gaming) service. Civilization VI recently joined the lineup of free games that Amazon adds to this platform each month and is giving away codes for the game that are compatible with the Microsoft Store. This offer requires the need for an active Amazon Prime membership, which does cost money, but given how many tens of millions of Prime subscribers there already are, there’s a decent chance you might already qualify for this freebie.

This giveaway for Civilization VI is actually going to last for a bit and won’t expire until April 6th. Still, rather than wait until the last minute to snag this free download code, you should grab it for yourself by heading to the Luna website right here.

