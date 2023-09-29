The Borderlands 4 release date may be sooner than we thought. Seven years separated the release between Borderlands 2 in 2012 and Borderlands 3 in 2019. In between these two there was Borderlands Legends, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, all of which took up some valuable time and resources. That said, it's been four years since the release of Borderlands 3 at this point, which would suggest Borderlands 4 will be out in three years, in 2026, if this pattern repeats. It's possible it won't take this long though.

To this end, a developer, Nicolas Rudowski, was working on Borderlands 4 between November 2021 – April 2023. How do we know this? Because of his LinkedIn page. This means the game has been in development since at least November 2021. However, it's possible it's been in the works longer as this would assume he joined right at the start of the game's development. Again, at the very least, the game has been in development for a solid two years, possibly much longer. Normally, AAA video games take three to five years to make, so there's a very good chance we could be seeing Borderlands 4 sooner rather than later.

Of course, this is all speculation. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, this speculation has not attracted any type of comment from any implicated party. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story.

It's unclear what the future of Borderlands looks like now that Gearbox Software is owned by Embracer Group. The reason this is complicated is because 2K owns the right to the Borderlands series. How this dynamic will work going forward, remains to be seen, but with the popularity of Borderlands there's no doubt it will continue in full force.

