Two Borderlands Games Now Available for Free for Some

Not one, but two Borderlands games are now available for free, for some. While the Borderlands games in question are available on various consoles, this new offer is limited to PC. Not only do those interested need a PC, but an Epic Games Store account because the free codes are distributed via Epic Games Store. More than this, those interested will need an Amazon Prime subscription because these free games are made possible via Prime Gaming, a perk of the subscription service.

Those who meet these requirements can score the following two Borderlands games for free: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The former is free to grab and keep until June 3. The second of these two free PC games is available until May 6. While an Amazon Prime subscription is required to access the free download, it is not required to retain the free download. To this end, you can subscribe to claim these two free games and then unsubscribe the following month. Not only will you get these two games for free, but right now, Prime Gaming has 17 other games available for free. Of course, if you subscribe to Amazon Prime purely for Prime Gaming, these technically are not free games, but the vast majority of Amazon Prime subscriptions are not for Prime Gaming, making Prime Gaming a nice bonus on top.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was released in 2022 by Gearbox and 2K Games as a Borderlands spin-off and a sequel to the aforementioned Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, which itself was Borderlands 2 DLC eventually spun off into its own experience. Upon release, it earned a 77 on Metacritic, and offers about 15 to 55 hours of content, depending on playstyle and completion rate.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure was released in 2012 as a Borderlands 2 expansion pack. Upon release, it earned an impressive 87 on Metacritic, and was so popular that it, as a piece of DLC, got its own sequel in the aforementioned Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This also led to it getting a standalone release in 2021. It offers roughly 6 to 40 hours of content, again, depending on playstyle and completion rate.

For those curious, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure normally costs $10, while Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands retails at $60. This means the pair combines for a total of $70 in savings.

