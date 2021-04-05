Borderlands Movie Casts Edgar Ramirez as Atlas

✖

The cast of the upcoming Borderlands movie continues to grow, this time around with Edgar Ramirez having been announced to play the part of Atlas. Ramirez, who is likely most well-known for his work in films like Point Break and Gold, joins an already star-studded cast that includes the likes of Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black.

Ramirez's role as Atlas could serve as a potential antagonist within Borderlands. A plot synopsis for the film describes Atlas as "the universe's most powerful S.O.B." His character is also said to be "a business titan and arms manufacturer" which makes a lot of sense for those who have played the video game series. In all three mainline installments, Atlas is the name of one of the many gun manufacturers that players can come across in the world. As for how Atlas will slot into this movie, he seemingly enlists Blanchett's character, Lillith, to track down his missing daughter on the planet of Pandora.

Speaking to his addition to Borderlands, director Eli Roth expressed that he is thrilled to have Ramirez joining the film's cast. "What an incredible honor to have an actor of Edgar's caliber, talent, and charisma playing opposite Cate Blanchett and this remarkable cast," Roth explained. "Atlas has to be a truly magnetic personality, someone with charisma and charm but that air of menace underneath it all. I've been a fan of Edgar's since his early performances and he continues to amaze me with each dramatic turn. We want to create something wild, fun, and very different from anything they've seen from Edgar before. I am so, so excited to work with him."

Lionsgate president Nathan Kahane also shared nothing but optimism in regards to this news involving Ramirez. "The force of Edgar's presence and the strength of his talent as an actor make him an ideal choice to play Atlas, a character who controls the fate of so many in the Borderlands universe. He’s the perfect addition to this perfect cast."

At the moment, a release date for Borderlands still hasn't been given by Lionsgate. That being said, production for the project has started just recently meaning that we should start to learn more specifics about a release date in the near future.

How do you feel about the addition of Ramirez to Borderlands as Atlas? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.