Borderlands Movie Wraps Filming, Shares First Actual Look at Claptrap

The Borderlands movie has officially wrapped principal photography, it was announced today. Given that this is a movie adaptation of the Borderlands gaming franchise, however, all that really means is that there is still plenty of work to do, and there's no telling just when it might actually release. In addition to announcing that filming has wrapped, the production also shared the first real look at everyone's favorite janky robot: Claptrap. The character had previously been teased in a silhouette photos, but this marks the first time the public has seen the character in all its glory.

You can check out the first look at Claptrap below:

Claptrap really wanted to let you all know he made it down the stairs safely. That, and the production of #BorderlandsMovie has officially wrapped! See you at the theaters in 20 💣 💣 pic.twitter.com/69NFljVjDc — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 22, 2021

Here is the official plot synopsis for the upcoming Borderlands movie adaptation:

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other."

The Borderlands movie is directed by Eli Roth from a screenplay by Craig Mazin and stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Edgar Ramirez as Atlas, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Haley Bennett as a new character, and Jack Black as Claptrap. It does not yet have an official release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film adaptation right here.

