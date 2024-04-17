Braid: Anniversary Edition Release Date Hit With Brief Delay

The new remake of Braid will now launch in May.

The upcoming remake of the acclaimed indie game Braid, dubbed Braid: Anniversary Edition, has been hit with a brief delay. Originally, this new iteration of Braid was set to roll out at the end of April across virtually all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices via Netflix. Now, its launch has been pushed back a bit more, but those who are eager to play it won't have to wait too much longer.

Detailed in a new press release today, it was shared that Braid: Anniversary Edition will now launch on May 14. This represents a delay of just about two weeks as the remake was originally slated to go live on April 29. Anniversary Edition will launch across PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Netflix on this new date, with those on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One getting it a day later on May 15. As for the reason behind this delay, a specific purpose was not given.

Despite releasing all the way back in 2008, Braid is still often cited as one of the best indie games ever. At the time of its release, it helped establish the burgeoning indie scene on consoles thanks to new avenues such as Xbox Live Arcade that had started to come about. Now, it's making its return in 2024 where indie games have become far more common, but it should offer an experience that both new and returning players should find to enjoy.

You can learn more about what Braid: Anniversary Edition will have in store by checking out its trailer and official description below.

"Guide Tim on a quest to rescue a princess, where enemies can be defeated by jumping onto their heads, and puzzling platforming challenges await. Don't get comfortable, because Braid flips expectations by rewinding time in several different ways across its worlds, presenting players with brain-tickling teasers at every turn. Assemble jigsaw pieces within the worlds to discover the real story of a game that guarantees surprises."

