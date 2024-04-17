PlayStation Finally Bringing Trophies to PC

After years worth of requests from fans, PlayStation has announced that it will finally be bringing Trophies to PC. As PlayStation has continued to deepen its support of the PC platform with new game releases, fans have started to want to see additional elements and features that are seen on PS5 and PS4 make the jump to PC as well. Now, arguably the biggest such feature, Trophies, is set to finally launch on PC with PlayStation's next release for the hardware.

Releasing this coming month alongside Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on PC on May 16, PlayStation will be rolling out an extensive overhaul to how its games on the platform function. This is headlined by a new overlay for PlayStation titles which will give users quick access to their Friends list, PlayStation Profile, and other settings. Beyond these inclusions, Trophies are also going to be part of this overlay and can be viewed and unlocked in the same way that one would on PS5 or PS4.

While this might be exciting to hear, Sony does not that the Trophies list for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut will be shared with the one that currently exists on PS5. This means that if you've already unlocked various Trophies for the game on PS5, if you log-in to your PlayStation account on PC, those same Trophies will then pop for that version of the game. This isn't much of a shock, though, given that this is how Trophies typically work for games that are on both PS5 and PS4.

For now, Sony hasn't said whether or not Trophies will be coming to the litany of other PlayStation titles that currently reside on PC. Games such as God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Forbidden West, and Helldivers II all happen to be on PC right now, but it doesn't sound as though they'll receive Trophy support just yet. That being said, PlayStation could look to add this functionality in the months ahead once Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut drops.

Are you glad to see that PlayStation Trophies are finally coming to PC alongside all of these other features? And what else could Sony do at this point to improve its games on PC? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.