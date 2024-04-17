Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Announced for Nintendo Switch

Last year, Apple Arcade users were treated to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, a roguelike game featuring characters spanning the popular Nickelodeon franchise. The title received strong praise, with many players favorably comparing it to Hades. Unfortunately, the game was an Apple Arcade exclusive, leaving fans on console a bit jealous. It seems that exclusivity will be coming to an end this summer, as Splintered Fate will be arriving on Nintendo Switch in July. The game will apparently come to other consoles at some point in the future, but it will be a timed exclusive on the platform.

Splintered Fate was announced for Nintendo Switch during today's Indie World Showcase, alongside several other games coming to the platform in 2024. The trailer from today's presentation can be found below.

Heroes in a Roguelike

Splintered Fate sees the heroes in a half shell on a quest to save Master Splinter. To do just that, they'll have to take down waves of enemies, including the Foot Clan, Mousers, Rocksteady, Bebop, and of course, Shredder. Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael all have their own signature weapons, as well as unique abilities. For example, Donatello's bo staff has the best range out of all the weapons, but Raph's sais give him a better chance of dealing out critical damage.

As players explore, they'll be able to unlock different upgrades for their Turtle, including new powers and improved health. Since Splintered Fate is a roguelike game, many of these will get wiped out after a run comes to an end, but there will also be permanent upgrades. These can be purchased back at the sewer lair using an in-game currency called Dragon Coins, which are unlocked throughout the game. Some roguelike games can be frustrating, because players have to go back and replay stages that have already been completed, but as they get permanent upgrades through Dragon Coins, locations become easier to complete.

Splintered Fate Multiplayer Options

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will offer both single-player, as well as online co-op for up to four players. The online options will allow players to drop in and drop out. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that there will be any local multiplayer options, so Switch fans will have to play one of the other TMNT options on the system if they want to engage in couch co-op. Existing games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge offer just that, as well as upcoming TMNT titles like Wrath of the Mutants and Mutants Unleashed, both of which will be coming to Switch later this year.

