One of the Most Promising TTRPGs Is Finally Available

Tabletop role-players have a good year ahead of them in 2025. With numerous options already available and more to come, it can be difficult to decide what to play. From Dungeons and Dragons to Pathfinder, fantasy fans have multiple choices. However, one tabletop role-playing game that may have slipped through fans’ radar is finally available for purchase and even launched with a sale. Combining beautiful art, engaging storytelling, and a fascinating world, this TTRPG smashed its Kickstarter goal, and backers have already begun receiving rewards. But now, it’s finally time for those who missed out on the Kickstarter to get their hands on this TTRPG.

BREAK!! RPG is a TTRPG created by Grey Wizard and Reynaldo Madriñan Jr which first launched on Kickstarter and quickly smashed its goal previously surpassing its £10,000 goal for a total of £492,452. The BREAK!! RPG store launched on January 13, 2025, and offers would-be players various choices, including a PDF, Standard, and Special Edition.

BREAK!! RPG Party.

Inspirations for BREAK RPG!! are classic anime, SNES video games, and fantasy novels and films. Some notable inspirations that are plain to see are the works of Studio Ghibli and The Legend of Zelda, but BREAK RPG!!!, but the TTRPG has formulated its own standout aesthetic and look that will please fans of these works.

Players in BREAK RPG!! will journey across the shattered landscapes of the world exploring regions such as the Wistful Dark, Twilight Meridian, Blazing Garden, and Buried Kingdoms. BREAK RPG!! has spared no expense with lore and world-building, making each area unique and full of life. The attention to detail is seen in the art and stories of these locations.

Character creation is an important part of TTRPGs, and BREAK RPG!! features eight “callings” and 11 species. Many of these hail from classic fantasy adventures, but the anime inspiration is also evident. Classes like the Sage and Champion fit in right alongside the Battle and Murder Princess creating an iconic feel.

BREAK RPG!!’s species also consists of fantasy races seen in other media, but anime fans will spot them easily. Things like Chib and Dimensional Stray Humans are your classic chibi and isekai with a new twist. Likewise, classic fantasy races have BREAK RPG!!!’s twists to them as well, most notably the earthy rock and moss Dwarves.

The setting is post-apocalyptic fantasy, one not seen often, and the team behind BREAK!! RPG has poured so much detail into this world and mechanics. The TTRPG contains rules for journeys, exploration, negotiation, fighting, downtime, and crafting to accommodate varying player interests. Even with this many rules and mechanics, the only die needed for BREAK!! RPG is a d20.

BREAK!! RPG Exploration.

BREAK RPG!! has created a thriving identity, and clearly it worked based on the Kickstarter’s success and winning the 2024 ENNIE Award for Best Family Game. A second Kickstarter, called START: A BREAK RPG!! is planned to launch as well. It includes a tutorial adventure, new playable species, and new rules, making it the perfect addition and expansion.

The Core Rules for BREAK!!! RPG contains everything you need to get started playing, whether you are a game master or a player. BREAK!! RPG is perfect for new players thanks to its simple and easy-to-learn features and will feel familiar to Dungeons and Dragons 5e players. If you’ve been looking for a new TTRPG, look no further than BREAK RPG!! and its upcoming START: A BREAK RPG!! Kickstarter.