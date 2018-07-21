Buffy the Vampire Reboot News Has Us Reminiscing About Our Favourite Buffy Game

Look, guys – I’m going to level with you. I am 100% pro Sunnydale, all about Sunnydale. Buffy the Vampire slayer was such a huge part of my life, I’ve probably seen every episode of all seven seasons at least four times each. Between badass Billy Idol wannabe Spike and my precious cinnamon roll Willow (we ignore her little “phase” with … um, world destruction), there was just so much to love about this series. So much so that I’ve apparently decided to torture myself all over again with a rewatching binge marathon.

Now that there is officially a reboot happening, my fangirl mind and logical mind collectively lost their shit. This had me thinking about what it would be like to see Giles and the gang once more and as a gamer, that of course eventually led to remembering (fondly) the PlayStation 2, original Xbox, and GameCube game that came out in 2003.

Though the game didn’t release to stellar reviews, usually averaging at about 7/10, the game was incredible for the Scooby Gang fans. Called Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Chaos Bleeds, the game brought everything fans loved about the show into a more immersive format. Players even had their handy watcher Giles there for guidance!

This wasn’t by far the first game to be adapted from the show. Even Nintendo handhelds got in on this action. This was, however, the first multiplatform game for Buffy and the crew and it also gave gamers to play as other characters beyond just the Chosen One.

“When Buffy Summers discovers that an enemy from the past, Ethan Rayne, is at the center of a great struggle with The First, literally the first incarnation of evil the world has ever known, she and the gang must face an undead army of vampires, zombies, and demons to keep these nefarious villains from casting the world into permanent darkness.”

The game itself was rooted in the middle of the show’s fifth season and was centered around the “lost episode” that was meant to be the season finale. The Magic Box, the store ran by Giles, was overrun by vampires and fan favourites must fight to save both Tara and Anya from their capture. There was so much lore packed into this game, so many varying tie-ins to the show that was the perfect way for slayers-in-training to get even more into the universe they love. I won’t go more into the game itself for spoilers just in case you haven’t checked it out for yourself.

If you do come across an older copy, scoop it up! If you’re a Buffy fan, you won’t regret it! To help make it a little easier, here is a brief overview about how the title played:

Face an undead army as Buffy and her friends track down the evil force behind their war with The First.

Choose to use the diverse abilities of Buffy, Angel, Willow, Xander and Spike — you’ll need each of them to help beat back the terrifying army of vampires, zombies, and demons

As you fight your way through a multitude of levels you’ll use over 100 different moves, and pick up great mystical weapons along the way

Exciting multiplayer games for up to six people — become either vampire or Slayer inchallenging mini-games

With a story written by actual Buffy contributors and voiceover work by cast members, it’s like being in an actual episode of the hit show!

