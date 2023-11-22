Bully 2 References Discovered in GTA 5 Leak

Salt continues to be poured in the wound of those longing for Bully 2. Rockstar Games is one of the most well-respected developers on the planet thanks to the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, but the developer also built up a strong portfolio of other unique, diverse games. One of the cult-classics produced by Rockstar Games is a game known as Bully which allows you to play as a student in a private school where you can raise all kinds of hell. It was a unique change of pace for the developer which was known for explosive action, big car chases, and more. It grounded the player in something more intimate and arguably even more interactive given it was on a smaller scale. Fans yearned for a sequel since its release in 2006 and many rumors suggested it would happen, but alas, it has yet to happen.

Rockstar Games has never confirmed they were working on a sequel, but rumors suggest it has been started and stopped multiple times over the years with some reports claiming it was in the works in the 2010s. Unfortunately, the success of Grand Theft Auto V, the development of Red Dead Redemption 2, and a variety of other factors made it difficult for Rockstar to make a Bully sequel happen. However, we have gotten further proof that it was in the works at one point due to the fact that Rockstar Games was developing Bully 2. Earlier this week, a database used for the development for Grand Theft Auto V reveals a string pertaining to Bully 2. Unfortunately, we can't make out any details about it, but it does suggest that it was likely in development around the same time as Grand Theft Auto V.

GTAV’s PDB leak contains a string relating to Bully 2.



Credits to @GlowDevs and @WildBrick142 pic.twitter.com/4vDiyTozjn — Liam (@billsyliamgta) November 19, 2023

Whether or not Rockstar Games ever circles back to Bully is a mystery. The game will likely be around 20 years old by the time Grand Theft Auto VI releases. The brand may no longer be relevant by then, but who's to say. Either way, hopefully the series can make a comeback in the future.