Bully Actor Demands Rockstar Games to Make a Sequel

The lead actor from Bully is demanding Rockstar Games to make Bully 2. Rockstar Games is known for making some of the best games of all-time. This isn't hyperbole as they have both some of the most well-reviewed games in history as well some of the most commercially successful games ever made. Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are industry benchmarks for open-world games and Rockstar will likely continue to raise the bar with Grand Theft Auto VI, but some fans are hoping to see Rockstar return to one of their smaller franchises in the near future.

Bully is one of the most unique Rockstar games out there. The developer placed players in the shoes of a private school student named Jimmy Hopkins, a nefarious teen who pushes back against authority. While Rockstar is known for its massive open-worlds where you can cause mayhem, this was a much more scaled back, yet arguably more focused experience that let you roam around a small town via things like skateboards, go to classes, and pull pranks on people. It reviewed well and shortly after its release, a sequel was expected to happen. Sadly, Bully 2 has reportedly been canceled multiple times over the years and at this point, may be totally dead following the successes of much larger games like GTA Online. However, Jimmy Hopkins actor Gerry Rosenthal recorded a video demanding Rockstar Games make a sequel for the fans. The actor noted he doesn't need to be cast in the game and he knows it may not make as much money as Grand Theft Auto, but wants Rockstar to take the chance on it for the fans.

“Rockstar, please make BULLY 2, for the love of god!



People want to play it.

It means a lot to a lot of people.”



- Gerry Rosenthal / Jimmy Hopkins Voice Actor pic.twitter.com/FjfWhzhuhk — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) August 22, 2023

If Bully 2 does ever happen, it would likely release over 20 years after the first game. Grand Theft Auto VI won't release for another year or two, probably, so a Bully 2 may not happen until the late 2020s, assuming it would be Rockstar's next game. The developer may opt to move on to something new, however.

Do you still want Bully 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.