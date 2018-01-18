Bungie Explains Destiny 2’s Lack of Faction Weapons in First Rally

Following the reports from frustrated Destiny 2 players that new Faction weapons weren’t being dropped as part of Season 2’s first Faction Rally’s loot system, Bungie responded to say that the lack of Faction weapons was indeed intentional.

The Faction Rally events that recently kicked off in Destiny 2 hasn’t gotten off to the best of starts, part of that due to the loot system. Following the full release of the Curse of Osiris DLC that had its own issues and hotfixes accompanying it, every Faction in the game received several new weapons that players assumed would be available to them through different loot drops. Many expected that they’d find some of these new weapons in the first Faction Rally that recently went underway, but Bungie explained on their forums that that’s not the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With the release of Curse of Osiris, each Faction has received 5 new weapons. These weapons become available over the course of the season, and cannot be earned through Faction Engrams immediately.

“In the first Faction Rally of Season 2 (this week), there is a new Auto Rifle available as the Winner’s Offering. No new Faction Weapons are available through Faction Engrams.

“In the second Faction Rally of the season, the Winner’s Offering is updated to a new weapon. Additionally, the previous Winner’s offering (Auto Rifles) and an additional weapon are added to Faction Engram rewards.

“The final Faction Rally of the season will follow this functionality: The Winners Offering will be updated to a final weapon that has yet to be featured. The previous Winner’s Offering will be added to the Faction Engram rewards, alongside an additional weapon. This brings the total to four weapons within the Faction Engram, and a final Winner’s Offering for factions to compete for over the course of the event.”

Like the rest of the unexpected news regarding Faction Rallies and Lost Sector lockouts, this confirmation hasn’t gone over too well with players. Bungie already caught flak earlier today when it confirmed that a lockout to the amount of earned Lost Sector tokens had been deliberately applied to prevent farming. As it stands, players aren’t able to open more than two chests without incurring a 10-minute wait period before moving onto the next.

Bungie’s full response on the lockout can be read here, and their answer to the Faction Rally weapons and the player discussion can be seen through the Bungie forums.